Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on October 20, Thursday

Kerala Bureau
October 20, 2022 09:18 IST

Activists of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) take out a march to the State Secretariat demanding the arrest of Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly in Thiruvananthapuram, on October 12. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. General Secretary of the Egypt-based League of International Universities Osama Al Abed will inaugurate two-day Wafy-Wafiyya festival and graduation ceremony of Sunni scholars organised by Confederation of Islamic Colleges at Kozhikode today. Senior IUML leaders Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and P.K. Kunhalikutty to participate.

2. The Thiruvananthapuram district court will rule on the anticipatory bail plea moved by Congress legislator and rape case accused, Eldose Kunnappilly. The legislator representing the Perumbavoor constituency is incommunicado for the past 10 days. He is also yet to respond to a show cause notice slapped on him by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

3. Kozhikode Qazi’s anticipatory bail petition in a sexual assault case is likely to be considered by a court today.

