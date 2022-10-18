Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on October 18, 2022

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to launch a slew of projects funded by KIIFB. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Key news developments in Kerala on October 18, 2022

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to launch a slew of projects funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and inaugurate theatre halls at the Karyavattom campus of Kerala University today. The programme is being held amid a confrontation between the Governor and the government over the selection of the next Vice-Chancellor.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's Corruption-free Kerala campaign today.

3. Heavy rain triggered by cyclonic circulations over Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea lashes the southern districts. IMD issues yellow alert for 12 districts warning of isolated heavy rains.

4. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider the petitions seeking early payment of salaries to KSRTC employees.

5. A public interest petition seeking a directive to the State government to enact the Prevention of Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery, And Black Magic Bill is likely to come up before the High Court today.