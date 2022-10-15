Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Oct 15, Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhagaval Singh, Laila and Mohammed Shafi aka Rasheed, the second, first and third accused in the suspected human sacrifice case, were in a police vehicle after being remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today ADVERTISEMENT Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions court will consider the anticipatory bail plea of Perumbavoor MLA Eldose Kunnappillil charged with the abduction and rape of a woman. The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the human sacrifice case will examine the house of the accused at Elanthur, Pathanamthitta today. The Forest department has intensified the search for the tiger on the prowl at Cheeral in the Wayanad district. The animal had reportedly attacked as many as nine animals in 20 days in the area. Environmental organisations in Wayanad have urged the government to constitute an expert committee to study the recurring incidences of wildlife attacks, especially tigers, in the district. Thushar Gandhi to interact with Sarvodaya workers in Kozhikode- Aabha The transgender cultural festival begins in Thiruvananthapuram today. Social Justice minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the two-day festival named Varnapakittu. Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Kerala