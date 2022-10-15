Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions court will consider the anticipatory bail plea of Perumbavoor MLA Eldose Kunnappillil charged with the abduction and rape of a woman.
- The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the human sacrifice case will examine the house of the accused at Elanthur, Pathanamthitta today.
- The Forest department has intensified the search for the tiger on the prowl at Cheeral in the Wayanad district. The animal had reportedly attacked as many as nine animals in 20 days in the area. Environmental organisations in Wayanad have urged the government to constitute an expert committee to study the recurring incidences of wildlife attacks, especially tigers, in the district.
- Thushar Gandhi to interact with Sarvodaya workers in Kozhikode- Aabha
- The transgender cultural festival begins in Thiruvananthapuram today. Social Justice minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the two-day festival named Varnapakittu.