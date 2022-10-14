Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on October 14, 2022

Kerala Bureau
October 14, 2022 10:05 IST

Members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association stage a protest in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram demanding the arrest of MLA Eldose Kunnappillil on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Police are yet to trace the whereabouts of Eldhose Kunnappillil, MLA, accused of rape. His office in Perumbavoor Assembly constituency remains shut. He is facing an allegation of rape by a woman. His anticipatory bail application will come up for hearing tomorrow.

2. Experts will speak on the theme 'physiographic vulnerabilities of Kerala to landslides' at the international conference on landslide disaster mitigation organised by the Institute of Land and Disaster Management today in Thiruvananthapuram.

3. Wild elephant dies after being hit by train at Kanjikode in Palakkad.

