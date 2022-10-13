Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on October 13, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
October 13, 2022 09:07 IST

In light of the Vadakkencherry bus accident, Transport Commissioner has convened a meeting with officials of the Motor Vehicles Dept. from all six zones in the central region today. File | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Government secretaries of the Home and Law depts. and the Vice chairman of the Kerala Law Reforms Commission will meet today to review the draft Kerala Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill, which was prepared by the Commission some years ago.

2. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition by Muslim League leader K.M. Shaji challenging the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the allegation that he had received ₹25 lakh from an aided school management for sanctioning additional Plus Two courses.

3. In light of the Vadakkencherry bus accident, Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith has convened a meeting with officials of the Motor Vehicles Dept. from all six zones in the central region today.

4. Police begin investigation into a suspected case of witchcraft at Payyoli after a 'sorcerer' from Kasaragod duped a madrasa teacher and decamped with his gold ornaments and money.

5. 'Kathascope', a collection of 25 short stories penned by doctors, is being released in Kozhikode today by Academy award-winning writer K.P. Ramanunni by handing over a copy to Khadeeja Mumthas, novelist, and doctor. The event is organised by 'Second Pen', an initiative launched by the Kozhikode IMA to promote literary skills of doctors.

