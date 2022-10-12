Top Kerala news developments today

Undated photos of Rosilyn (L) and Padma who were allegedly murdered and buried in a case of human sacrifice at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. Bhagaval Singh (R) has been arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in the case. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. The three accused in the murder of two women at Elanthur as part of a human sacrifice ritual will be produced in court today.

2. Petition by actor Sreenath Bhasi seeking to quash the sexual assault case registered against him in view of a settlement, to come up before Kerala High Court.

3. Kerala High Court to consider a contempt of court petition by Adani Ports against the government for not complying with the court directive to provide police protection for carrying out the construction works of Vizhinjam project.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Former ISRO chairman K. Radhakrishnan to deliver 8th APJ Abdul Kalam lecture at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology today. ISRO chairman S. Somanath, senior scientists, to attend.

5. Environmental organisations come out against the night jungle safari launched by the budget cell of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Wayanad on the grounds that it violates the restrictions on non- tourist activities in the buffer zone area.