Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on October 11, 2022

Kerala Bureau
October 11, 2022 09:19 IST

File image

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Kerala University Senate will hold a special meeting today to decide on Raj Bhavan's directive to nominate a member to the search-cum-selection committee for next Vice Chancellor.

2. The Kerala High Court will consider a suo moto case based on a letter seeking a directive to the Guruvayur Devaswom to grant interest on the amount remitted for Udayasthamana Pooja at the temple.

3. Palakkad Division of Southern Railway will introduce QR Code facility for ticketing at Kozhikode railway station as rail commuters are yet to get familiar with UTS app launched last month for booking unreserved general ticket.

4. The body of environmental activist A. Achyuthan, who passed away on Monday will be handed over to the government medical college, Kozhikode, today, as per his wish.

