Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on October 10, Monday

Kerala Bureau
October 10, 2022 09:22 IST

Scene from the bus accident at Anchumoorthy Mangalam near Vadakkencherry, Palakkad on October 6. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Kerala High Court is likely to pronounce its order on petitions filed by former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and KIIFB challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to them as part of the agency's probe into the issue of Masala bonds.

2. A Division Bench of the High Court is likely to take up a suo motu case against installation of flashlights and other illegal devices and systems on buses, in the wake of the road accident at Vadakkencherry that claimed nine lives.

3. The investigation team of the police will submit its report and evidence gathered on the Vadakkencherry bus accident before the High Court today.

4. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan is scheduled to address a conclave on Nava Keralam organised by the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Kozhikode.

