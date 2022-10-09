Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on October 9, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
October 09, 2022 09:28 IST

 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Europe- UK regional conference of Loka Kerala Sabha today in London. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today :

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Europe- UK regional conference of Loka Kerala Sabha today in London. Ministers P.Rajeeve, V.Sivankutty and Veena George will also participate.

2. The Transport Commissioner is likely to submit a report on the investigation into the bus accident at Wadakkanachery that claimed nine lives.

3. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a 2-day national urban development conclave co-organised by GCDA in Kochi today.

4. Traditional Muslims in Kerala celebrate Milad Sharif with renewed enthusiasm after COVID-19.

