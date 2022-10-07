- Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) expands its investigation into the seizure of heroin from an Iranian-flagged vessel off the coast of Kochi. An Indian navy vessel had intercepted the Iranian Uru and confiscated an estimated 200 kg of heroin valued at ₹400 crore. The authorities have anchored the ship carrying the contraband at Mattanchery wharf in Kochi port. They have arrested six persons, including foreign nationals, in connection with the drug haul.
- State Transport Commissioner will appear before the High Court in connection with the Vadakkenchery road accident that claimed nine lives, including that of five students.
- Maj Gen P. Ramesh, Additional Director General, Recruiting Zone, Bengaluru, interacts with media in connection with the maiden Agniveer army recruitment rally in Kozhikode.
Top Kerala news developments today
