Key news developments in Kerala on October 2, 2022

Mortal remains of late CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to arrive in Kannur for the public and party workers to pay homage. File | Photo Credit: VIBHU H

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The mortal remains of late CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to arrive in Kannur for the public and party workers to pay homage.

2. Delegates meet in connection with the CPI State conference underway in Thiruvananthapuram.

3. Environmentalist Prafulla Samantara to deliver a talk on 'Climate emergency and Industrialisation' in Kozhikode.