Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today ADVERTISEMENT CPI State conference: Party general secretary D. Raja to inaugurate delegates' meeting. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leaves on a trip to Europe today. He will first visit Finland along with General Education minister V. Sivankutty and Chief Secretary VP Joy to study the country's initiatives in education. Industries minister P. Rajeeve and health Minister Veena George will accompany Mr. Vijayan on his trip to Norway and the U.K. Kerala's maiden army recruitment under the Agnipath scheme begins in Kozhikode today with the selection of candidates from north Kerala districts. About 30,000 aspirants to take part in 10-day recruitment rally. Read more on Kerala here.

