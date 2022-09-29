Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 29, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
September 29, 2022 09:13 IST

Suo motu case relating to PFI’s hartal in Kerala to come up before the High Court. File | Photo Credit: C. Sureshkumar

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Suo motu case relating to the Popular Front of India's recent hartal in Kerala to come up before the High Court.

2. The KSRTC will hold a third round of discussion today on implementing the 12-hour single duty system in the public utility. The meeting will also discuss the strike notice served by the INTUC- affiliated union Transport Democratic Federation (TDF), from October 1 in protest against the new system.

3. Govt issues order delegating powers under section 7 and 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 to the DM/ SP/ Commissioner of Police for further action against PFI and other banned organisations as per the Central Govt’s directive.

4. Police record statement of women actors who were sexually assaulted at a promotion event at a mall in Kozhikode.

5. The Bharat Jodo yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will leave Kerala today on the 22nd day as it moves from Nilambur to Gudalur in Tamil Nadu.

6. The bail plea of Jithin, the prime accused in the AKG Centre attack case and the anticipatory bail plea submitted by the KSTRC employees accused of manhandling a man and his daughter in Kattakada will be taken up for hearing today. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have come under immense pressure for their failure in nabbing the KSRTC employees ten days after the incident.

