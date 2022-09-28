Top Kerala news developments today

A petition by Thomas Isaac challenging the summons by ED is to come up before the High Court today. File | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Industries Minister P. Rajeev to inaugurate Startup conclave today.

2. The Sessions Court, Ernakulam will consider the actor rape case. The court will hear the two petitions filed by the survivor and the prosecution for changing the trial court. The Kerala High Court had dismissed similar petitions a few weeks ago.

3. A petition by former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac challenging the summons by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the issue of masala bond by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is to come up before the High Court today.

4. The High Court is scheduled to consider cases relating to the bad condition of roads in the State.

5. Rahul Gandhi will continue the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Malappuram district today. The yatra will enter Tamil Nadu tomorrow morning.

6. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a meeting of District Collectors and Heads of departments to discuss the anti-narcotic drive and anti-rabies campaign. A review of various projects and new schemes and projects will also be taken up for discussion.