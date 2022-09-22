Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 22, 2022

1. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out pre-dawn raids on offices and homes of Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders at over 50 locations in Kerala. Several PFI leaders have reportedly been detained for questioning. PFI activities turned out in strength to protest the raids. The PFI leadership termed the inspections as State-sponsored terrorism.

2. The Kerala High Court is likely to pronounce its order on a petition moved by the survivor in the actor sexual assault case in which actor Dileep is involved, seeking transfer of the case to the Special Additional Sessions Court from the District and Sessions Court.

3. A petition seeking to regulate the Bharat Jodo Yatra will to come up before the High Court today.

4. Police provide protection at NIT Calicut in the wake of students' protests following the unnatural death of the institute's former student at Lovely Professional University in Punjab. NITC authorities clarify that the student had to be rusticated as he could not complete the first-year subjects even after four years of study.