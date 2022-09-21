Top Kerala news developments today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Aroor Junction, Alappuzha - Ernakulam border on Tuesday evening. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convenes a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram today to find a solution to the protracted feud between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara church over the possession of churches.

Former Health minister K. K. Shailaja to release the book 'Kaanathe vayya, Parayathe vayya' by noted physician and music therapy specialist T. P. Mahroof Raj.

The Palakkad district administration has issued a warning to people living on the banks of the Bharathapuzha in Chittur and neighbouring regions and evacuated tribespeople from vulnerable areas after the faulty shutters of the Parambikulam dam led to a discharge of 20,000 cusecs of water early morning today.

The Bharat Jodo Yathra led by Rahul Gandhi began its tour in Ernakulam district today. Congress workers gave a rousing reception to the rally at the toll plaza junction in the morning. Mr.Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting at Aluva in the evening.

