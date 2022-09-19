Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 19, 2022

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to meet the press today amid spat with govt. File | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today : ADVERTISEMENT Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to meet the press today amid spat with govt. He is likely to produce evidence of the allegations he had raised against the govt.

The Latin Archdiocese has decided to intensify the agitation against the Vizhinjam port by holding an indefinite fast against the project from today.

The NIA Special Court, Kochi is expected to pronounce its judgment in the Wandoor ISIS case today. On Thursday, the court convicted V.K. Shaibu Nihar of Koduvally, near Kozhikode after he pleaded guilty. According to the NIA, the accused, while being in Bahrain and India, travelled or attempted to travel to IS-controlled territory in Syria, for physically joining the proscribed organisation and waging war on its behalf against Syria.

The District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam will consider the actor rape case today.

The discharge petition of Waffa Najjim in the hit-and-run case involving IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman is scheduled to come up before the court.

The Kerala High Court is likely to pronounce its order on a petition by the accused in the Attappady Madhu lynching case, challenging the cancellation of their bail.

