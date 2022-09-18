Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will likely meet his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru. Mr. Vijayan has reportedly suggested extending Silverline, Kerala’s semi-highspeed railway project, to Mangaluru. The government seems to be betting that such a move would make the Centre’s sanction for the scheme easier.
- Kerala State Lotteries Department will conduct its Onam bumper draw on Sunday. The State government had sold more than ₹67 lakh Onam Bumper tickets priced at ₹500 each. The jackpot is ₹25 crore, the highest amount for the main prize. Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal is overseeing the lucky dip.
- Thiruvananthapuram Latin Catholic Arch Diocese backed agitation of coastal folk against the Vizhinjam port construction intensifies. State police step up security, and district collector shutters liquor shops.
- Public interest lawyer Prasanth Bhushan to meet the press.