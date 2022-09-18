Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 18, 2022

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will likely meet his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will likely meet his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru. Mr. Vijayan has reportedly suggested extending Silverline, Kerala’s semi-highspeed railway project, to Mangaluru. The government seems to be betting that such a move would make the Centre’s sanction for the scheme easier.

Kerala State Lotteries Department will conduct its Onam bumper draw on Sunday. The State government had sold more than ₹67 lakh Onam Bumper tickets priced at ₹500 each. The jackpot is ₹25 crore, the highest amount for the main prize. Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal is overseeing the lucky dip.

Thiruvananthapuram Latin Catholic Arch Diocese backed agitation of coastal folk against the Vizhinjam port construction intensifies. State police step up security, and district collector shutters liquor shops.

Public interest lawyer Prasanth Bhushan to meet the press.

