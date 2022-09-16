Key news developments in Kerala on Sep 16, Friday

Stray dogs occupy the main road at Palakkad town. File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

A special sitting of the Kerala High Court today will take up the stray dog issue. The State Government is expected to inform the court of the steps taken so far to control the menace. A national seminar on construction designs and technologies suited to locations vulnerable to natural calamities begins today in Thiruvananthapuram. PWD Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas is scheduled to inaugurate the two-day seminar which will discuss the challenges facing the Public Works Department in Kerala.

