The Ernakulam district and sessions court will consider the framing of charges against Dileep and few others. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT The Ernakulam district and sessions court will consider the framing of charges against Dileep and a few others in the actor rape case. The charges will be framed following the further investigation done in the case.

The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a contempt of court petition filed by the Adani group against the state government for the failure to provide police protection for the ongoing work on the Vizhinjam seaport project that has ground to a halt due to continued disruption by fishworkers.

The KPCC general body meeting today will set in motion an organisational process that will select the new State office-bearers including the party's State president.

The Alappuzha district administration will begin demolition of the Kapico resorts on the banks of the Vembanad lake today. The demolition was ordered by the High Court on a petition filed by fishworkers alleging violation of CRZ norms. The order was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani has convened a meeting of department officials today to discuss the action plan to control the stray dog menace. The meeting will discuss vaccine procurement, deployment of employees and other facilities to be provided.

Gold valued at ₹2.5 crore was seized at the Karipur Airport. Two ground handling officials of an airline company have been arrested for helping the gold smuggling racket.

