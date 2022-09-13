Kerala

Top Kerala news developments today

The Thiruvananthapuram leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will conclude today at Kallambalam.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Thiruvananthapuram leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will conclude today at Kallambalam. Rahul Gandhi will meet leaders of the agitation against the K-Rail project. He will also interact with MGNREGS workers and address a public meeting at Kallambalam.

2. Government doctors in Kerala are to go on token strike today to protest the delay in rectifying anomalies in salary structure and ensuring time-bound higher grades, among other things. The striking doctors will stage a demonstration in front of the Directorate of Health Services office in Thiruvananthapuram and district offices across the state.


