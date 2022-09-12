Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 12, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram district. | Photo Credit: S. Manisha

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Assembly convenes today to elect a new Speaker. The Opposition UDF has fielded Anwar Sadat (Congress) against AM Shamseer of the CPI(M). The election was necessitated by the resignation of former Speaker MB Rajesh after the CPI(M) nominated him to the Cabinet.

Minister for Local Self Government MB Rajesh chairs a high-level meeting today to discuss the stray dog menace and chalk out an action plan to bring it under control.

The curtains will come down on the Onam week celebrations today with a cultural pageantry.

Bharat Jodo yatra in Thiruvananthapuram district. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet the Latin archdiocese clergy spearheading the agitation against the Vizhinjam seaport project. Later in the day, he will address a public meeting at Kazhakuttam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Kerala Thiruvananthapuram