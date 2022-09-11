Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 11, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Kerala from Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Kerala from Tamil Nadu at the Parassala inter-State border.

Aranmula Uthirattathi boat race makes a comeback after the pandemic, drawing bigger crowds and more participation.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to inaugurate a tribal meet at Attapady in Palakkad.

Fishers' agitation against Vizhinjam port strengthens as more coastal parishes join the strike.

Onam celebrations in Kozhikode conclude on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Kerala