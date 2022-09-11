  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Kerala from Tamil Nadu at the Parassala inter-State border.
  • Aranmula Uthirattathi boat race makes a comeback after the pandemic, drawing bigger crowds and more participation.
  • Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to inaugurate a tribal meet at Attapady in Palakkad.
  • Fishers' agitation against Vizhinjam port strengthens as more coastal parishes join the strike.
  • Onam celebrations in Kozhikode conclude on Sunday.