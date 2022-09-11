Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Kerala from Tamil Nadu at the Parassala inter-State border.
- Aranmula Uthirattathi boat race makes a comeback after the pandemic, drawing bigger crowds and more participation.
- Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to inaugurate a tribal meet at Attapady in Palakkad.
- Fishers' agitation against Vizhinjam port strengthens as more coastal parishes join the strike.
- Onam celebrations in Kozhikode conclude on Sunday.