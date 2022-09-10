Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 10, 2022

Kerala Bureau
September 10, 2022 09:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The boat of Kayal Kuthira that won a boat race held in the Biyyam Lake at Ponnani as part of Onam celebrations on September 9. | Photo Credit: Zakeer Hussain

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate public meeting in connection with Sri Narayana Guru Jayanthi today evening at Chempazhanthi.

2. Sufi music, classical dance, and theatre to add colour to the second day of Onam celebrations in Kozhikode today.

3. Beypore boat race will be held at Chaliyar in Kozhikode today as part of Onam celebrations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Cultural programmes to be staged at various venues in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the Onam week celebrations.

5. KPCC making final arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi scheduled to arrive at the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border on Sunday morning.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala
Onam

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app