Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 10, 2022

The boat of Kayal Kuthira that won a boat race held in the Biyyam Lake at Ponnani as part of Onam celebrations on September 9. | Photo Credit: Zakeer Hussain

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate public meeting in connection with Sri Narayana Guru Jayanthi today evening at Chempazhanthi.

2. Sufi music, classical dance, and theatre to add colour to the second day of Onam celebrations in Kozhikode today.

3. Beypore boat race will be held at Chaliyar in Kozhikode today as part of Onam celebrations.

4. Cultural programmes to be staged at various venues in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the Onam week celebrations.

5. KPCC making final arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi scheduled to arrive at the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border on Sunday morning.

