Key news developments in Kerala on September 7, Wednesday

Artists perform Pulukali as part of the Onam celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Onam festivities gain momentum across the state. Rain threatens to dampen the festive spirit in many districts as IMD forecasts isolated heavy rains in the state till September 10.

Disaster management team and forest department officials to carry out an inspection at Maripuzha following landslips in the forest region adjoining human settlements in Thiruvambadi grama panchayat in Kozhikode.

The agitation against the Vizhinjam project spearheaded by the TVM Latin archdiocese enters the 23rd day. A meeting of various fishworkers organisations is expected to chalk out plans to extend the stir to other coastal belts acrioss the state.

Excise dept officials awaiting lab results of beverage seized from a juice shop in Kozhikode on Monday in which cannabis was allegedly mixed. While the shop owner argues that hemp seed, which doesn't have any presence of intoxicants, was mixed in the drink, both the FSSAI and the Excise dept reiterate that it is illegal to mix it with fruit juice. Squads formed to find out if more shops are selling similar beverages.

Police draw flak for trying to scuttle probe into attack on government medical college hospital security personnel. Magistrate court remands five DYFI activists to judicial custody. At least 10 suspects still absconding.

