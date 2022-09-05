Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 5, Monday

Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archbishop will launch an indefinite fast in front of the Vizhinjam seaport project site. File | Photo Credit: Manisha S.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archbishop Thomas J. Netto will launch an indefinite fast in front of the Vizhinjam international seaport project site today to press the demands of fisherfolk.

The Ganesotsavam procession will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The idols will be taken to Sanghumukham beach for immersion in the sea.

A colourful procession featuring art forms from different parts of the State will herald the Onam week celebrations in the State capital today.

