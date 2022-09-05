Top Kerala news developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on September 5, Monday
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archbishop Thomas J. Netto will launch an indefinite fast in front of the Vizhinjam international seaport project site today to press the demands of fisherfolk.
- The Ganesotsavam procession will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The idols will be taken to Sanghumukham beach for immersion in the sea.
- A colourful procession featuring art forms from different parts of the State will herald the Onam week celebrations in the State capital today.
