Top Kerala news developments today
- Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archbishop Thomas J. Netto will launch an indefinite fast in front of the Vizhinjam international seaport project site today to press the demands of fisherfolk.
- The Ganesotsavam procession will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The idols will be taken to Sanghumukham beach for immersion in the sea.
- A colourful procession featuring art forms from different parts of the State will herald the Onam week celebrations in the State capital today.
