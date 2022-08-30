Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on August 30, Tuesday

Union Minister Smriti Irani will visit the One Stop centre in Thiruvananthapuram for women affected by violence.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Kerala Assembly today: Discussion on Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill and Kerala PSC (Additional functions wrt certain Corporations and Companies) Amendment Bill.

Government to reply to a calling attention motion on the concerns of coastal communities due to the construction of the Vizhinjam seaport.

The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader K.M. Shaji challenging a case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with receiving a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from an aided school management.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar will attend various events in Kozhikode today. He is scheduled to interact with students at the National Institute of Technology Calicut and visit the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, address a function organised by the Malabar Chamber of Commerce and participate in a meeting to felicitate the newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP Olympian P. T. Usha

Union Minister for Women and Child development Smriti Irani will visit the One Stop centre in Thiruvananthapuram for women affected by violence. She will also participate in the inaugural Navapoojitham ceremony at Santhigiri Ashram.

Heavy morning showers threaten to mar the famed Athachamayam festivities in Tripunithura, being held for the first time ever since the pandemic.

