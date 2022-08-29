Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Auust 29, Monday

A petition seeking adequate police protection for the completion and operation of the Vizinjam seaport project is likely to come up for hearing before the Kerala HC. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today ADVERTISEMENT A local collective which supports the Vizhinjam seaport project is observing a dawn-to-dusk black day in three villages adjacent to the project site demanding the speedy construction of the port.

A petition by Adani Vizhinjam Port seeking adequate police protection for the completion and operation of the Vizinjam seaport project is likely to come up for hearing before the Kerala High Court today.

A major landslide occurred at Maliyekkal Colony near Kudayathoor near Thodupuzha in Idukki on Monday around 4.15 am. A five member family is trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are on.

Kerala Assembly today: Discussion on the Kerala Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and Kerala Maritime Board (Amendment) Bill.

Opposition UDF to give notice for adjournment motion on shoddy financial management of KSRTC.

The High Court is scheduled to consider a petition by actor Mohanlal seeking to quash the order of the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court dismissing a plea to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against him in the illegal ivory possession case.

