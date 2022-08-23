Top Kerala news developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on Aug 23, Tuesday
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Assembly: Discussion on several important bills including the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill, Kerala Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, Kerala Maritime Board (Amendment) Bill, Kerala PSC (Additional functions wrt certain Corporations and Companies) Amendment bill.
- The Congress-led Opposition UDF will give notice for an adjournment motion on the protest by fisherfolk against the Vizhinjam seaport project in Thiruvananthapuram.
- The case relating to Halal marking allegedly found on the packets of jaggery bought in 2021 and kept at Sannidhanam for preparing Appam and Aravana at Sabarimala is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- Indiscriminate discharge of sewage and illegal solid waste dumping choking the Ashtamudi Lake ecosystem, says a report filed by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board before the National Green Tribunal.
