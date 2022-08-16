Top Kerala news developments today

A view of the High Court of Kerala in Kochi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Fishermen and their families will lay siege to the Vizhinjam seaport construction site in Thiruvananthapuram today demanding an effective rehabilitation package for families displaced by accelerated coastal erosion reportedly caused by the project.

2. The Kerala High Court is likely to hear a petition by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate and seeking to restrain the investigation agency from taking any steps against it. The petition apprehends that the present investigation initiated by the ED into the affairs of the KIIFB was “part of an organised smear campaign, perpetuated by vested political interests, to discredit the State government machinery.”

3. Police arrested three people in connection with the murder of a CPI(M) activist on Sunday night in Palakkad. BJP says the murder was a result of group rivalry within the CPIM. It has condemned and distanced itself from the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. The remand prisoner who escaped from the Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, was nabbed by local people from Dharmasthala in Karnataka while he was trying to steal a vehicle. He will be handed over to the Kozhikode police today.