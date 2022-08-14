Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments from Kerala on August 14, 2022

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran. File

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran inaugurates Desha Bhakti Sangamam in Thiruvananthapuram.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muralidharan will attend a slew of functions in the State capital.

Industries Minister P. Rajiv will inaugurate the jail museum in Fort Kochi.

National Award-winning singer Nanjiyamma to perform at the Festival of Liberty at Kozhikode Town Hall.

