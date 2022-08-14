  • Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran inaugurates Desha Bhakti Sangamam in Thiruvananthapuram.
  • Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muralidharan will attend a slew of functions in the State capital.
  • Industries Minister P. Rajiv will inaugurate the jail museum in Fort Kochi.
  • National Award-winning singer Nanjiyamma to perform at the Festival of Liberty at Kozhikode Town Hall.