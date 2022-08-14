Top Kerala news developments today
Key news developments from Kerala on August 14, 2022
- Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran inaugurates Desha Bhakti Sangamam in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muralidharan will attend a slew of functions in the State capital.
- Industries Minister P. Rajiv will inaugurate the jail museum in Fort Kochi.
- National Award-winning singer Nanjiyamma to perform at the Festival of Liberty at Kozhikode Town Hall.
