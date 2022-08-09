Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on August 9, Tuesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will receive the report of the Higher Education Reforms Commission and inaugurate a two-day consultative meet to discuss the implementation of reforms in higher education institutions at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate a function in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous people. Minister for Scheduled castes/ Scheduled tribes Development K. Radhakrishnan will preside. Folk singer Nanjiamma who won the national award for best playback singer will be honoured at the function.

3. Beena Philip's position as Kozhikode Mayor seems shaky after her participation in the Balagokulam event kicked up a controversy.

4. Activists from all parts of Kerala come together in Kozhikode to form a unified platform against the proposed sewage treatment plant.

5. CPI(M) State secretariat meets in Thiruvananthapuram to gear up for the next Lok Sabha elections. Other political issues including several ordinances, are on the table.