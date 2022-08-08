Kerala

Top Kerala news developments today

Employees of the Kerala State Electricity Board will join the nationwide stir against the Electricity Amendment Bill. File
The Hindu BureauAugust 08, 2022 10:02 IST
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Employees of the Kerala State Electricity Board will join the nationwide stir against the Electricity Amendment Bill in response to a call by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers. They will report only for emergency services today.

2. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will raise one of the four spillway shutters of the Banasura Sagar dam at Padinjarethara in Wayanad today morning the presence of Revenue Minister K. Rajan.

3. A batch of petitions against the bad condition of roads in Kerala will come up before the High Court today.

4. Revenue Minister K.Rajan will inaugurate two newly- constructed smart village offices in Wayanad district today.

5. Representatives of the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry will meet Sports minister V. Abdurahman today to discuss various issues concerning railway development and Calicut airport.

