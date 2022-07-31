Top Kerala news developments todayJuly 31, 2022 09:53 IST
- Experts at the Virological Institute in Alappuzha are examining the serological samples collected from a Gulf returnee who died of suspected monkeypox in Thrissur on Saturday. They are expected to reach a finding soon. The person had reached Kerala from the UAE on July 21. Public health authorities have quarantined his relatives and upped vigilance against the pestilence.
- Kerala is bracing for heavy rains in the coming days. The IMD has declared orange and yellow alerts in several districts. It has attributed the current spell to a cyclonic depression in the Bay of Bengal.
- Film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan will give away “John Abraham” film awards in Kozhikode.
