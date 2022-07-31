Top Kerala news developments today

Experts are examining the serological samples collected from a Gulf returnee who died of suspected monkeypox. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

July 31, 2022 09:53 IST

Key news developments from Kerala on July 31, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today: Experts at the Virological Institute in Alappuzha are examining the serological samples collected from a Gulf returnee who died of suspected monkeypox in Thrissur on Saturday. They are expected to reach a finding soon. The person had reached Kerala from the UAE on July 21. Public health authorities have quarantined his relatives and upped vigilance against the pestilence.

Kerala is bracing for heavy rains in the coming days. The IMD has declared orange and yellow alerts in several districts. It has attributed the current spell to a cyclonic depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan will give away “John Abraham” film awards in Kozhikode.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.