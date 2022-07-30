Top Kerala news developments today

PM Narendra Modi to address consumers virtually at the Vydyuthi Bhavan in Kozhikode. File | Photo Credit: PTI

July 30, 2022 09:51 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on July 30, Saturday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will address the 10th convocation ceremony of IISER Thiruvananthapuram today.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran to inaugurate Overseas Indian Cultural Congress (OICC) membership campaign today.

52- day trawling ban ends on Sunday. Hectic preparations on by fishermen to go out to sea. Ice plants also start functioning fully.

Civil Supplies minister G.R. Anil to review Supplyco's preparations for Onam in Kochi today.

Minister for Cooperatives V.N. Vasavan to inaugurate intensive dues clearance drive organised by Kerala Bank, as part of Mission 100 Days campaign at Kochi

Residents in the hill regions of Kozhikode district will form a human chain from Peruvannamuzhi to Chakkittapara in protest against the proposed buffer zone regulations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address consumers virtually at the Vydyuthi Bhavan in Kozhikode as part of the grand finale of 'Ujjwal Bharath, Ujjwal Bhavishya'.

