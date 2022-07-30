  • Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will address the 10th convocation ceremony of IISER Thiruvananthapuram today.
  • KPCC president K. Sudhakaran to inaugurate Overseas Indian Cultural Congress (OICC) membership campaign today.
  • 52- day trawling ban ends on Sunday. Hectic preparations on by fishermen to go out to sea. Ice plants also start functioning fully.
  • Civil Supplies minister G.R. Anil to review Supplyco's preparations for Onam in Kochi today.
  • Minister for Cooperatives V.N. Vasavan to inaugurate intensive dues clearance drive organised by Kerala Bank, as part of Mission 100 Days campaign at Kochi
  • Residents in the hill regions of Kozhikode district will form a human chain from Peruvannamuzhi to Chakkittapara in protest against the proposed buffer zone regulations.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address consumers virtually at the Vydyuthi Bhavan in Kozhikode as part of the grand finale of 'Ujjwal Bharath, Ujjwal Bhavishya'.