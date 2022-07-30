Top Kerala news developments todayJuly 30, 2022 09:51 IST
Key news developments in Kerala on July 30, Saturday
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will address the 10th convocation ceremony of IISER Thiruvananthapuram today.
- KPCC president K. Sudhakaran to inaugurate Overseas Indian Cultural Congress (OICC) membership campaign today.
- 52- day trawling ban ends on Sunday. Hectic preparations on by fishermen to go out to sea. Ice plants also start functioning fully.
- Civil Supplies minister G.R. Anil to review Supplyco's preparations for Onam in Kochi today.
- Minister for Cooperatives V.N. Vasavan to inaugurate intensive dues clearance drive organised by Kerala Bank, as part of Mission 100 Days campaign at Kochi
- Residents in the hill regions of Kozhikode district will form a human chain from Peruvannamuzhi to Chakkittapara in protest against the proposed buffer zone regulations.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address consumers virtually at the Vydyuthi Bhavan in Kozhikode as part of the grand finale of 'Ujjwal Bharath, Ujjwal Bhavishya'.
