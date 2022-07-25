Top Kerala news developments today

UAE diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh. File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

July 25, 2022 10:31 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on July 25, Monday

Here are the important developments from Kerala for July 25, Monday: Kerala High Court will rule whether to hand over UAE diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh’s politically controversial sworn statement, ostensibly implicating Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the economic offence, to a woman litigant who is facing trial in several financial fraud cases.

Congress will hold a dharna in front of the District Collectorate, Alappuzha, to protest the appointment of IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman as district collector. Mr. Venkitaraman is facing trial on the charge of alcohol-impaired driving that resulted in the death of a journalist, Basheer, in Thiruvananthapuram in 2019.

State Crime Branch commences its probe into the suspected custodial torture and death of a Vadakara native, Sajeevan Ponmeriparambil, in Kozhikode.

Film-maker Hariharan will release the script of his blockbuster Jayan-starrer Sarapanjaram at an event in Kozhikode to commemorate the late actor.

Minister for Local Self Government M. V Govindan will inaugurate a workshop on the solid waste management projects initiated by the government for municipalities in Kochi.

