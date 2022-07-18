Top Kerala News developments today

A view of High Court of Kerala in Kochi. | Photo Credit: Mustafah. K. K

Key news developments in Kerala on July 18, Monday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Assembly session continues: The Opposition UDF will move an adjournment motion on the Government decision to hike the power tariff despite KSEB reporting a working profit of Rs 1400 crores last fiscal.

Ministers for Water supply, Irrigation, Agriculture, Cooperation and Forests will reply to the discussion on demands for grants.

2. The polling for the presidential elections will take place at the Legislative Assembly complex in Thiruvananthapuram from 10 am.

3. K. Kamanees, the Special Judge for National Investigation Agency, Kochi, will travel to Coimbatore for examining a witness in a UAPA case, who is undergoing medical treatment for renal disease. The judge and the court staff will leave for Coimbatore on July 18 afternoon.

4. The Kerala High Court will consider a petition by the prosecution extending the time granted for completing the further probe into the actor sexual assault case.

5. Womens international film festival at Kozhikode.

