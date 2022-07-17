Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments from Kerala on July 17, 2022

Several parts of Kozhikode have been waterlogged in the recent heavy rains. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

1. Heavy rains lash Kasargode for the second straight day. District administration has warned people dwelling on river banks to be ready to shift to high ground if necessary. It has also moved at least a dozen families to relief camps.

2. Heavy rain continues across Malappuram. High alert for those living along the banks of rivers, particularly Chaliyar, Kadalundipuzha and Thoothapuzha. Dozens of people have been shifted to relief camps.

3. Kozhikode Police launch a virtual awareness campaign against “Highway Hypnosis”, one of the major reasons for the rising number of road accidents.

