Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments from Kerala on July 16, 2022

The first known lab-confirmed case of monkeypox in India — the official declaration should come from the Union Health Ministry — has been reported in a 35-year-old male in Kerala. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

1. Central team to hold discussions with Health department officials after the State reported country’s first monkeypox case.

2. The trial court in the actor assault case will consider the issue of change in hash value of the memory card containing the scenes of attack; the forensic report showed that the card had been accessed using a mobile phone.

3. Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the 3rd International Women’s Film Festival organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy in Kozhikode today.

4. Women's Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi is scheduled to inaugurate Anushchetham 15, a district-level NSS camp to create awareness on the LGBTQ+ community in Kozhikode.

5. Senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan to visit the site for sewage treatment plant site at Avikkal Thodu in Kozhikode where protests have been going on for months. He will also deliver a lecture on the challenges facing the Indian judiciary and people's resistance against corporate raj.

