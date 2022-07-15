Top Kerala news developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on July 15, Friday
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- The high-level multi-disciplinary team constituted by the Union Health Ministry in view of the confirmed case of monkey pox in Kerala will start working with the State Health authorities to institute public health measures. The team will take stock of the on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions. The Health department has initiated moves to step up surveillance.
- Assembly session: There will be a motion urging the Centre to withdraw from the move to hand over black sand mining to the private sector; Motion calling on the Govt to restore St. Kuriakose Elias Chavara in the list of renaissance leaders the 7th Std textbook.
- A petition by the prosecution seeking to extend the time granted for completing the extended probe into the actor sexual assault case will come up before High Court. The deadline set by HC for completing the probe expires today.
- BJP state camp begins in Palakkad. Union Minister V Muraleedharan to inaugurate the camp.
- The University Law Reforms Commission has recommended trimming powers of the Chancellor by removing provisions that confer discretionary powers. A University Tribunal chaired by a former or sitting Supreme Court or High Court judge must instead be tasked with taking legal decisions. The panel has also recommended increasing the Vice Chancellor’s age limit to 65 and reducing the size of Syndicates without bringing down academic representation.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.