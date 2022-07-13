Top Kerala news developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on July 13, Wednesday
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Kerala Assembly session today: Discussion and voting to be held on demands for grants in the budget (Excise, Urban development, Panchayats and Rural development). The discussion on Kerala Finance Bill will also conclude.
- The forensic analysis report of the memory card in which the alleged rape of the actor was recorded will be handed over to the Special Court trying the case today. The hash value of the card was reportedly found changed indicating that it was accessed while kept in the custody of the court. The High Court had observed that the trial courts shall access it as part of the court proceedings.
- The Loktantrik Janata Dal Kerala unit postpones its proposed merger with Janata Dal (Secular) following the decision of JD(S) national president H. D. Deve Gowda to support the NDA’s presidential candidate. Its leaders have cancelled the joint meeting of the State committees of both parties and the meeting with Mr. Gowda.
- The Kerala High Court is likely to hear an appeal by the govt against a single judge's directive to hand over Kothamangalam church to Orthodox faction of the Malankara Syrian church.
- Local people protest after a wild elephant attacked a man at Vythiri in Wayanad. The Forest department has rushed a special team to the spot to drive the elephant back into the forest.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.