Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments from Kerala on July 11, 2022

1. A batch of petitions complaining about the delay in payment of salary to KSRTC employees are likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

2. The High Court will consider a petition by Swapna Suresh, accused in the gold smuggling case, alleging police harassment.

3. The CBI has summoned Swapna Suresh for questioning in the Vadakkancherry Life Mission housing case.

4. Former DGP Sreelekha's video statement that Dileep is innocent in the actor assault case and that the investigators had dragged him into the case and fabricated evidence elicits sharp reactions from various quarters.

