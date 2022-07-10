Top Kerala news developments today

Top Kerala news developments todayJuly 10, 2022 09:36 IST
Key news developments from Kerala on July 10, 2022
1. Prayers at Eid-gahs and family get togethers mark Bakrid celebrations in Kerala.
2. Poet and Kerala Sahitya Academy functionary K Satchidanandan to deliver Chintha Ravi memorial lecture in Kozhikode today. He will also release writer Paul Zacharia's new book.
3. Restrictions are in place at all eco-tourism destinations in north Kerala in the wake of the strengthening monsoon season. Local rescue squads urged to remain alert to mitigate rain-related calamities.
