Kerala

Top Kerala news developments today

The eve of Bakrid was a sad one for the street vendors in Kozhikode as the rain put a damper on the expected heavy sales.

The eve of Bakrid was a sad one for the street vendors in Kozhikode as the rain put a damper on the expected heavy sales. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

1. Prayers at Eid-gahs and family get togethers mark Bakrid celebrations in Kerala.

2. Poet and Kerala Sahitya Academy functionary K Satchidanandan to deliver Chintha Ravi memorial lecture in Kozhikode today. He will also release writer Paul Zacharia's new book.

3. Restrictions are in place at all eco-tourism destinations in north Kerala in the wake of the strengthening monsoon season. Local rescue squads urged to remain alert to mitigate rain-related calamities.

Read more news from Kerala here.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Kerala
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 10, 2022 9:39:11 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/top-kerala-news-developments-today/article65622686.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY