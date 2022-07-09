Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments from Kerala on July 9, 2022

A man trying to salvage a young coconut tree which was uprooted by the sea erosion at Tanur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

1. Kerala is bracing for heavy rains in the next five days. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken to Facebook to warn citizens to be vigilant. The IMD has forewarned tidal surges and high waves. The administration has precautioned fishers against putting out their boats to sea. It has also put police, revenue and disaster relief forces on alert. In some places, revenue authorities evacuated people living in landslip probe localities.

2. All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan will meet the press at 11 a.m. He is likely to dwell on various issues of national and State level concern for Congress.

