Top Kerala News developments today

Swapna Suresh, accused in a case of gold smuggling through diplomatic channel, appears before the investigating agency Enforcement Directorate, in Kochi | Photo Credit: PTI

July 08, 2022 09:40 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on July 8, Friday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court is likely to consider a petition filed by the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh demanding protection by Central police force. The Kerala High Court will hear Swapna Suresh's petition seeking cancellation of the conspiracy case recently booked against her. Monsoon-related calamities continue in northern parts of the State and the coastal belt. IMD issues yellow alert for 12 districts. ET Mohammed Basheer MP seeks special package for the coastal communities badly affected by sea erosion. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the development of an integrated rice technology park at Chengannur. Read more news from Kerala here.